Virtual Theatre This Weekend: February 20-21- with Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, February 20-21, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, February 20

12:00 AM

5 x 15: Five New Fifteen Minute Musicals - Beck Center for the Arts produces, as part of the tenth collaborative partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the winners of National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 15-Minute Musical Theatre competition. Directors include Victoria Bussert, Ciara Renee, Jon Martinez, Nathan Henry, and Sara Bruner. Musicals created and composed by Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Nico Juber, and more. Stream the virtual production "5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals" at your convenience anytime February 12 to February 28, 2021. click here

Adjust the Procedure - An Outbreak Infects Higher Education in Pandemic Drama Premiere. Spin Cycle in association with JCS Theater Company presents The World Premiere of ADJUST THE PROCEDURE, a new play by Jake Shore (The Devil Is On The Loose With An Axe In Marshalltown, Holy Moly, and Down The Mountain And Across The Stream) conceived during the pandemic and created with Zoom theater in mind. It's early Fall 2020 and the pandemic consumes a Manhattan university. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the school's administrators face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE gives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings. Written and directed by Jake Shore, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton. click here

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.a??ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28, 2021! click here

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms - The Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble presents Qui Nguyen's SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS for one day only. Join us for a comedic romp into the world of dungeon and dragons. The AAE is a theatre education company, and partners with NYC schools and ELA + Drama teachers to support curriculum, and bring theatre and Shakespeare workshops into their classrooms. At the need of the workshop series, students perform Shakespeare monologues and scenes, and see professional plays. She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms was paired with Macbeth in Fall 2020, and is now available for the public for one day only! Available to stream all day on Feb 20, 2021. click here

9:30 AM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

2:00 PM

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

3:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. click here

Live & In Color's Virtual 24-Hour Play and Song Festival - Live & In Color's Play & Song Festival is back by popular demand! Just 24 hours before the curtain rises, teams of artists will be randomly assembled and randomly assigned words, phrases, and props to include in a brand new song or short play that is focused on the theme of "leadership". You will be seeing the results of their impromptu collaboration! You will recognize many of the participating artists from past Live & In Color shows. There is no cost to attend, although donations are appreciated! Registered participants will be sent a link to view to performance a day before the event. click here

4:00 PM

Music for a Saturday Afternoon - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts- Award-winning pianist, Benjamin Bradham, presents a virtual concert featuring compositions by Frederic Chopin, J.S. Bach, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Claude Debussy. click here

7:00 PM

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

Dance Film Mixtape - Join us for the first ever "Dance Film Mixtape" presented virtually and hosted by The Tank, curated by choreographer Leslie Guyton. This mixtape's theme will be "Interwoven." We've invited five talented choreographers to create and submit original dance films of approximately 3-7 minutes each, inspired by the mixtape theme. We will be presenting their work followed by a Q+A this coming Saturday February 20th at 7pm. click here

46th ANNUAL THUNDERBIRD AMERICAN INDIAN DANCERS' POW-WOW AND DANCE CONCERT - Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, will present its 46th annual Thunderbird American Dancers Pow Wow and Dance Concert live streamed from the theater on February 20, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. This "virtual Pow-Wow" will be accessible via the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net, and available there on demand until March 7, 2021. There will be dances, stories and traditional music from Native Peoples of the Northeast, Southwest and Great Plains regions. The event, emceed by Bessie-winner Louis Mofsie (Hopi/Winnebago), has become a treasured New York tradition for celebrating our diversity by honoring the culture of our first Americans. TNC donates all proceeds from the event to college scholarship funds for Native American students. Admission is only $5 and additional donations will be gratefully accepted. The event is recommended for all ages. To purchase tickets, go to www.theaterforthenewcity.net. click here

The Meeting - "The Meeting," whose premiere was presented by NFT in 1987, is an imaginary encounter between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X in 1965 in a hotel in Harlem. Differing in their philosophies but alike in their mutual respect, the two men debate their varying approaches to the same grave social problems. Both are prepared to die for their beliefs but neither is aware of how soon assassins' bullets await them. The play was televised on American Playhouse in 1989. Part of "New Federal Theatre Celebrates Black History Month," a retrospective readings series. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Carmen Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Waltraud Meier, Plácido Domingo, and Sergei Leiferkus, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From March 25, 1997. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: February Edition - Now running for seven years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 writers. For each round of 7x7, each writer devises one rule & then each pens a new short play incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. New virtual pieces by: Jen Diamond, Brendan Ellis, Katie Hughes-Pucci, Jay Mazyck, Jack Reichert, Chet Siegel, Ry Szleong. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin mines the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, The Unnamable and Texts for Nothing -allows audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

Stars in the House - A Beautiful Game Night with special guest Jessie Mueller click here

NYTW: FOR WHICH IT STANDS - With the air conditioner busted and temperatures in the triple digits, the only thing keeping Ebony Hemmings cool is counting down the days to the end of her eight year sentence at Lehigh Penitentiary. She and the other incarcerated women on the "Liberty Unit" sew American flags for a private prison contractor in exchange for recommendations for early release. But when the woman she loves joins a worker's strike against unfair and inhumane treatment of the women of Liberty, it ignites a powder keg of decades of hidden abuse. With tempers & temperatures boiling and her freedom on the line, Ebony knows the red stripes on the flags she sews could very easily turn to blood. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

8:30 PM

PIAF, NO REGRETS - Two time Tony nominee Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, The Scarlett Pimpernel, La Cage aux Folles) continues The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season of TRIBUTES with PIAF, NO REGRETS, an homage to the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. Andreas, a veteran of eight Broadway shows, brings her dynamic voice and passionate interpretations to celebrate the life and music of Piaf, one of the most influential singers of modern times. Singing in English, with French added for flair, Andreas weaves a journey filled with love, loss and ultimately hope through such classics as La Vie En Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien. This beautiful production was filmed for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at The Katharine Hepburn Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Martin Silvestri music directs the evening. Piaf, No Regrets is a masterfully performed salute to a master. click here

Sunday, February 21

12:00 AM

5 x 15: Five New Fifteen Minute Musicals - Beck Center for the Arts produces, as part of the tenth collaborative partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the winners of National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 15-Minute Musical Theatre competition. Directors include Victoria Bussert, Ciara Renee, Jon Martinez, Nathan Henry, and Sara Bruner. Musicals created and composed by Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Nico Juber, and more. Stream the virtual production "5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals" at your convenience anytime February 12 to February 28, 2021. click here

Adjust the Procedure - An Outbreak Infects Higher Education in Pandemic Drama Premiere. Spin Cycle in association with JCS Theater Company presents The World Premiere of ADJUST THE PROCEDURE, a new play by Jake Shore (The Devil Is On The Loose With An Axe In Marshalltown, Holy Moly, and Down The Mountain And Across The Stream) conceived during the pandemic and created with Zoom theater in mind. It's early Fall 2020 and the pandemic consumes a Manhattan university. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the school's administrators face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE gives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings. Written and directed by Jake Shore, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton. click here

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.a??ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28, 2021! click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Playing on Air's NAPOLEON IN EXILE by Daniel Reitz - Acclaimed theater podcast Playing on Air shares NAPOLEON IN EXILE by Daniel Reitz (New Dramatists), a moving, unexpectedly funny portrait of a family on the brink. Everyday life is a battlefield for single mother Evelyn and her adult son Corey, who has ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder). But underneath their sparring over Minecraft and job applications, a game-changing crisis is bubbling. Directed by Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason ("Grace and Frankie," The Goodbye Girl), NAPOLEON IN EXILE stars Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle," Good People) and Will Dagger (HBO's "I Know This Much Is True") as mother and son. After the performance, the artists join host Claudia Catania to discuss writing for actors and bringing theater chops to the world of sitcom TV. click here

1:00 PM

Bang on a Can Marathon - Bang on a Can teams up with WNYC's New Sounds, hosted by John Schaefer to present its fifth Bang on a Can Marathon - Live Online. All 16 pieces on the program will be world premiere performances of newly commissioned works, streamed from musicians' homes around the country and across the world. The 4-hour live Marathon will be hosted in part by New Sounds' John Schaefer along with Bang on a Can Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe. Featured Artists: Alvin Lucier, Amir ElSaffar, Bora Yoon, Eve Beglarian, Gabriel Kahane, Gregory Spears, Ingrid Laubrock, Jakhongir Shukur, Jennifer Walshe, Joel Thompson, John Hollenbeck, Kristina Wolfe, María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir, Matthew Shipp, Molly Herron, Rohan Chander, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Arlen Hlusko, Chi-chi Nwanoku, David Byrd-Marrow, David Cossin, Ken Thomson, Lara Downes, Mark Stewart, Maya Stone, Molly Barth, Robert Black, Vicky Chow. click here

2:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis - In this heartwarming musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) includes favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a treat for families of all ages. This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis includes Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt. click here

2:30 PM

Coming Together to Heal Our World - Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA), and Hadassah International will present "Coming Together to Heal Our World," a virtual global benefit for Hadassah Hospitals. Special guests will include Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld"), Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory"), philanthropist and former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, Kate Burton ("Grey's Anatomy"), Billy Crystal (700 Sundays), Brad Falchuk ("Glee"), Jennifer Griffin (Fox News), Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables), Kelli O'Hara (The King and I), Gwyneth Paltrow ("The Politician"), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Rachel Platten ("Fight Song"), Lior Raz ("Fauda"), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and more. All guests are subject to change. click here

MEGILLAH CYCLE - The Congress for Jewish Culture will continue its International Virtual Yiddish Theater series with MEGILLAH CYCLE, featuring an all-star international cast, directed and adapted by Mike Burstyn from Itzik Manger's modernist take on the traditional Purim play. MEGILLAH CYCLE comes on the heels of their inaugural production of THE DYBBUK, which premiered on December 14th to unanimous rave reviews led by The Forward calling it "Mesmerizing! One of the best theatrical productions I've seen since the lights went out on Broadway!" This exciting new production will premiere on Sunday, February 21 at 2:30 pm EST, where it will remain indefinitely. The international cast will include New York-based Shane Baker (TEVYE SERVED RAW, GOD OF VENGEANCE); Mike Burstyn, Los Angeles (Broadway's Barnum, The Rothschilds); Eli Batalion, Montreal (STAGE FRIGHT, "YidLife Crisis"); Jamie Elman, Los Angeles (CALIFORNIA DREAMIN', WRECK-IT RALPH); Avi Hoffman, Miami (TOO JEWISH?, THE GOLDEN LAND); Daniel Kahn, Berlin (Fiddler on the Roof, AMERIKE - THE GOLDEN LAND), Lia Koenig, Israel (First Lady of Israeli Theatre); Noah Mitchel, Baltimore (MY FAVORITE YEAR, THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY); Eleanor Reissa, New York (THOSE WERE THE DAYS, SONGS OF PARADISE); Joshua Reuben, Melbourne (SHAKESPEARE IN YIDDISH, THE GHETTO CABARET); Allen Lewis Rickman, New York ("Boardwalk Empire," A SERIOUS MAN); Yelena Shmulenson, New York ("Orange is the New Black," THE GOOD SHEPHERD); Suzanne Toren, New York (FROM DOOR TO DOOR, "Third Reich: The Rise & Fall"). click here

3:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

A Star-studded reading of Broadway Baby - Theater operator and producer Russell Miller is the author of the new best-selling illustrated children's book BROADWAY BABY. BROADWAY BABY celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity and takes us on a truly theatrical journey from his crib to the playground to the heart of New York City & Broadway. Join the celebrations at the online launch joining stars including Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Cinderella, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), and Laura Osnes (Greece, South Pacific, Bonnie & Clyde), among others, on Sunday 21st February at 3pm EST with One Grand books. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

5:00 PM

Drag King Legends - This Show honors Drag Kings with 25 or more years experience. This event will be the first of its kind to showcase the OG Drag Kings who have graced stages across the world breaking boundaries to establish, maintain and inspire this evolving art form. MC'd by your Host with the Most, the illustrious Mo B. Dick, star of John Water's "Pecker" from NYC & Los Angeles, CA STARRING: Murray Hill, "Mr. Show Biz" from New York City, NY; Leigh Crow, artist formerly known as Elvis Herselvis, from San Francisco, CA Fudgie Frottage, "The Man with the Biggest Balls in Show Business" SF, CA Bridge Markland, of "Venus Boyz" from Berlin, Germany Del LaGrace Volcano, "The Drag King Book" from Sweden Sexy Galexy, Sleaze Ball Sydney, from Sydney, Australia Deb "Dirk" Pearce, "BUMP!" on OUTTV from Toronto, Canada Flarington King, "A Drag King Extravaganza" from Toronto, Canada Ken Vegas "Kingdom" and Drag King History from Washington, DC Toe B., Professional Clown, from Columbus, OH Luster DeLa Virgion, IDKE from Columbus, OH Emperor Crema, male impersonator from Vancouver, Canada SPECIAL TRIBUTES: Diane Torr, of NYC/Glasgow RIP 2017 Dred of NYC, RIP 2019 Join us for this landmark event which will inform, excite, and entertain you. Afterparty event hosted by Mr. Murray Hill will follow the main event on Zoom. click here

TRUSpeak ... Hear Our Voices! Virtual Fundraiser - TRUSpeak is a curated selection of short plays and musicals by TRU writers, produced by TRU producers and directed by TRU directors, all touching upon current social issues. "The shutdown has forced us all to rethink our business, our art, our assumptions about life itself," says Bob Ost, executive director of TRU and producer of TRUSpeak. "Social awareness has been thrust into the spotlight, and virtual presentation has become our strongest means of expression. We are excited to offer a platform for the voices of seven talented writers, guided by directors and tech advisors collaborating to use this New Medium in interesting ways." Each of the TRUSpeak shows will be introduced by former TRU honorees including James Morgan, producing artistic director of the York Theatre; two-time Tony winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell; performer/choreographer and A Chorus Line legend Baayork Lee; four-time Tony winning producer Ron Simons; and four-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld. Taking full advantage of the medium, each TRUSpeak piece will also include an interactive talkback session; and VIP ticket holders are invited to a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast and TRU board and other VIP's. click here

5:30 PM

Daniil Trifonov, piano - Described by The New York Times as "one of the most awesome pianists of our time," Daniil Trifonov's consummate technique combines with rare sensitivity and depth. The 2019 Grammy winner's two previous SHCS performances were sold-out sensations. He returns to Shriver Hall Concert Series with the world premiere of a recital pre-recorded at New York's 92nd Street Y featuring works by Szymanowski, Debussy, and Brahms. SZYMANOWSKI: Sonata No. 3, Op. 36 DEBUSSY: Pour le piano BRAHMS: Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5 The performance will be followed by an Artist Q&A. Tickets: $15. Tickets include concert access and on-demand streaming of the concert for one week following, plus access to a post-concert Q&A with artists. Please note that this concert's broadcast premiere is on Sun, Feb 21 at 5:30pm EST, followed by on-demand access through Sun, Feb 28 at 11:59pm EST. The exclusive streaming link will be emailed to all advance ticketholders on Sun, Feb 21 by 1pm EST. All ticket orders placed by 5pm EST will receive the streaming link in time for the concert premiere at 5:30pm EST. Purchases made after 5pm EST will receive the streaming link as soon as the order is processed by SHCS staff. click here

7:00 PM

Give Me Your Hand - In this special virtual reimagining of Give Me Your Hand, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. click here

Opera Saratoga's AMERICA SINGS - Opera Saratoga will present AMERICA SINGS, the company's free concert series that was created to amplify the voices of artists from racial groups historically underrepresented on the concert stage, will return to Caffè Lena this weekend after the series had to be temporarily paused due to COVID-19. Caffè Lena has recently reinstated its live-streamed programming and welcomes baritone Luis Alejandro Orozco and pianist Michael Lewis to its historic venue for a program featuring music by Schubert, Brahms, and Piazzolla. T click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Andris Nelsons. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From November 7, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Santino Fontana - Santino Fontana starred most recently on Broadway as Michael Dorsey in the stage musical adaptation of the film Tootsie, for which he was awarded the 2019 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role as Prince Topher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway. Fontana originated the role of Tony in the Broadway production of Billy Elliot and was awarded the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his work in the revival of Brighton Beach Memoirs. He has also appeared on Broadway in the revivals of Sunday in the Park with George, The Importance of Being Earnest, Hello, Dolly!, Moss Hart's Act One and in the Encores series productions of 1776 and Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You Mr. Rosewater. He provided the voice of Prince Hans in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen which he will reprise in the upcoming Frozen 2, and starred on television in the CW romantic musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as appearances in Fosse/Verdon, Mozart in the Jungle, Shades of Blue and Submissions Only among other television and film appearances. In 2005, as a member of the Essentials, Fontana co-wrote the musical comedy Perfect Harmony and originated the role of Philip Fellowes V. In 2006, he starred as Hamlet in The Guthrie Theatre's production of the Shakespearean classic, before moving to New York City to star as Matt in the Off-Broadway revival of The Fantasticks. He is married to actress Jessica Hershberg. click here

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

NYTW: FOR WHICH IT STANDS - With the air conditioner busted and temperatures in the triple digits, the only thing keeping Ebony Hemmings cool is counting down the days to the end of her eight year sentence at Lehigh Penitentiary. She and the other incarcerated women on the "Liberty Unit" sew American flags for a private prison contractor in exchange for recommendations for early release. But when the woman she loves joins a worker's strike against unfair and inhumane treatment of the women of Liberty, it ignites a powder keg of decades of hidden abuse. With tempers & temperatures boiling and her freedom on the line, Ebony knows the red stripes on the flags she sews could very easily turn to blood. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here