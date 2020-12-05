Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 5-6- with Ana Gasteyer, Betsy Wolfe and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, December 5-6, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, December 5

10:30 AM

Let Freedom Swing - Jazz at Lincoln Center: Join us for a special concert in which families learn the about Blues, Swing, improvisation, and the brilliant artistry of jazz legends Louis Armstrong and Bessie Smith. click here

11:00 AM

THE CLASSICAL MONOLOGUE - Testing out a new piece? Have an old favorite that you need to adjust for the Zoom or taped format? Have an old favorite that could use a fresh perspective? This class is perfect for audition prep or simply as a reinvigoration of your classical chops! Celebrated classical theater actor and Obie award winner Chukwudi Iwuji will work with you on your pieces from an actor's perspective. Then class progresses to a mock audition and a valuable opportunity to meet and work with NYC casting director Stephanie Klapper. click here

12:00 PM

2:00 PM

Ute Lemper in "Rendezvous with Marlene" - Ute Lemper is gracing the virtual series with her critically acclaimed show "Rendezvous with Marlene" which is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film, shot entirely at Club Cumming. Ute honors the teutonic Marlene with a show based on the true story a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France. "Rendezvous with Marlene," which debuted in London in 2019, includes some of Marlene's most beautiful songs and captivating secrets of her life - from her illicit love affairs to her groundbreaking political activism - shared during the three hour-plus call. The stage production will embark on an international tour in 2021; the album is currently available in all formats. In "Rendezvous with Marlene," Lemper channels her story in a time warp, remembering Marlene as a woman of the future, her courage, bravery, her empowerment as a woman, her legend as an actress, singer, fashion icon, her free-spirited mind as a bisexual androgynous hedonist and her lifelong fight against autocrats and nationalists. After receiving the French Molière Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom. Ute considers it a secret gift to have heard Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, and her sorrow and her fascinations. Six days before Ute's opening night in the part of Lola in the 1992 Blue Angel production in Berlin - the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 - Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. click here

3:00 PM

OUT OF THE BOX FOLLIES - Out of the Box Theatre Company members strut their stuff in a cabaret format. Lesser-known songs by composers from the Gershwins to Jerry Herman intersperse with poems, comedy skits, and excerpts from plays such as "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Audiences of the Out of the Box Theatre Company have long enjoyed classic plays with contemporary relevance mounted by seasoned actors and directors. Streaming this year will expand the fulfillment of the company's long-standing mission of offering high-quality theater to low-income and disabled members of the community. Tickets are $20 and up. click here

3:30 PM

SF Symphony's Deck the Hall Virtual Celebration - On Saturday, December 5, the San Francisco Symphony presents a festive virtual Deck the Hall celebration hosted by conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, marking the event's 40th anniversary with a program of holiday music and audience sing-alongs. The program includes selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and holiday favorites, arranged for string quartet; Harry Simeone's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, narrated by NBC Bay Area News Anchor Raj Mathai and conducted by Wattis Foundation Music Director of the SF Symphony Youth Orchestra Daniel Stewart; and more, featuring musicians of the San Francisco Symphony, organist Jonathan Dimmock, members of the SF Symphony Chorus directed by Ragnar Bohlin, and the San Francisco Boys Chorus directed by Eric Choate. The concert program will broadcast on Saturday, December 5 at 3:30pm on NBC Bay Area; Sunday, December 6 at 11:30am on Telemundo 48, and will be available for on-demand streaming at sfsymphony.org. Deck the Hall is chaired by Thayer Meicler and planned with the help of the San Francisco Symphony Junior Committee League, led by Junior Committee President Amy Christodoulo. The event is made possible in part through the generosity of Supporting Partner Bank of America. Deck the Hall VIP packages include exclusive pre-event digital content as well as tangible deliverables to enhance the watch-from-home experience. Each VIP package includes exclusive access to a virtual holiday activity, a home-delivered Deck the Hall care package, and other perks. Through the generosity of VIP sponsors, Deck the Hall is presented completely free of charge and is accessible across multiple platforms, including to a broad number of schools and community partners. For more information and to purchase a VIP package visit: www.sfsymphony.org/deck-VIP. click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

Organizing in the Time of Covid-19 & Other Lessons - Organizing in the Time of Covid-19 And Other Lessons Members of Generation Z Have Learned, Are Learning, Will Learn Before Everything is Said and Done... Or, Also Too, Maybe Not? This play with music will provide a unique opportunity for WCSU students to create a brand new topical piece designed specifically for a virtual medium. Through student collaboration with a guest director, playwright, and composer, a devised and site specific piece will result. Inspired by the theatrical processes made famous by the Joint Stock Theatre Company, this new work will bear the fruits of rigorous research, improvisation, and discussion surrounding a universal theme to be decided by all of the artists involved. Audiences can expect an experience entirely new and visceral as these artists come together for the first time to collaborate, explore, and create. click here

Hurt Village by Katori Hall - It's the end of a long summer in Hurt Village, a housing project in Memphis, Tennessee. A government Hope Grant means relocation for many of the project's residents, including Cookie, a thirteen-year-old aspiring rapper, along with her mother, Crank, and great-grandmother, Big Mama. As the family prepares to move, Cookie's father, Buggy, unexpectedly returns from a tour of duty in Iraq. Ravaged by the war, Buggy struggles to find a position in his disintegrating community, along with a place in his daughter's wounded heart. click here

Broadway Dreams Foundation Virtual Gala - This year's honorees include Five-Time Emmy Award nominee, Tituss Burgess alongside CEO of CQuence Health Group, Mike Cassling, who will be receiving the Annual Founder's Award. The evening will be hosted by actor and director, Christopher J. Hanke. Ryan Stana, CEO & Founder of RWS Entertainment Group serves as the chair for the organization's annual fundraising event. click here

Vanessa Williams: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE - Join us for a livestream concert featuring critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams streamed live from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios cabaret-style, showcasing a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of a Broadway star. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream. Mark your calendar for Vanessa Williams: Live from the West Side, powered by PNC. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos Starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, Tatiana Troyanos, and James King, conducted by James Levine. From March 12, 1988. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Holidays at Stars In The House with Liz Callaway and more! click here

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Free Virtual Series: Visions from the Bridge Featuring Online Premiere of Nai-Ni Chen's Seminal Work Unbroken Thread - Visions will open with one of Nai-Ni Chen's most spectacular works, Unbroken Thread. The net, a knot and a noose are places where the web of fate is drawn tighter. They evoke the mysteries of binding and loosening, fate and freewill, suffering and transformation. Created with the original music of Jason Kao Hwang, set design by Myung Hee Cho with assistance from Mikiko Suzuki, and costumed by Karen Young, Unbroken Thread (2003) toured internationally sponsored by the President Committee for the Arts. Audience must register to join Visions on the Company website at www.nainichen.org/visions. click here

An Evening with Kelli O'Hara - Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara returns to the University of Connecticut's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts for a virtual live performance streaming Saturday, December 5. The evening will include a generous collection of holiday favorites as well as classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook. Immediately following the performance, Jorgensen's director Rodney Rock will interview Ms. O'Hara, and she will engage in a live Q&A with the audience. The concert is presented through Jorgensen Digital Stage, produced by OurConcerts.live, with support from the Jorgensen CoStars and Circle of Friends, and media sponsors CT Public, Connecticut Magazine, Radio.com and Lite 100.5 WRCH. click here

9:00 PM

RIGHT NOW: DECEMBER - RIGHT NOW: DECEMBER, the second installment in The Best of SoHo Benefit Streaming Series, is the latest funny, ridiculous, and heartfelt chapter in Dockery's ongoing performance piece about the bizarre new reality of 2020, and his own personal space within it. Performed to an empty room at the historic SoHo Playhouse, the show unpacks the human drive to create art - even when no one's actually watching. In this ever-expanding age of social distancing, RIGHT NOW: DECEMBER is as much a record of the performer's mental state as it is a reckoning of our collective emotional well being. Will the communal experience of theater save us, even virtually? We'll try: right here, right now. *Winner of innumerable "Best of Fest" awards. *"Best storyteller in the U.S." -The Orlando Sentinel. A benefit stream for the Soho Playhouse. click here

Sunday, December 6

12:00 PM

BYOB: A Virtual Brunch Fundraiser - Monumental's popular brunch fundraiser is back, but this time we're coming right to your kitchen table! Toast to the end of 2020 with the Monumental team as we introduce our new Artistic Advisors, hear from Monumental favorites about their experience with the company, and witness an exciting performance featuring DC's best talent. Sponsorships include everything you need to build your own brunch at home delivered right to your door! click here

STARDUST: A New Operatic Music Video - Brooklyn-based composer Felix Jarrar and London-based writer B.L. Foxley join forces to create a new kind of musical storytelling. Stardust explores the labyrinth of personal and racial identity, the perils of self-criticism, and the power of self-actualization in a dynamic, multi-layered music video production inspired by the worlds of Greek mythology, contemporary art, and fantasy. Each performance is followed by a live post-show discussion featuring a Special Guest Moderator of color in conversation with members of the creative team. 10% of all ticket sales will be donated to racial justice organizations and LGTBQIA+ youth organizations. click here

2:00 PM

The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping Musical - The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical is a female-driven, horror-laced dark comedy inspired by the stories and spirits of the incredible young women who worked the factory line at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the 1920s. It's a thrilling, chilling tale of three best friends Olive, Helen, and Frances who discover the evil lurking under the glittering surface of the radium craze and ultimately give the patriarchy a taste of its own poison. With queer themes, and a roaring contemporary twenties score, this piece is guaranteed to thrill and delight. click here

3:00 PM

4:00 PM

7:00 PM

Betsy Wolfe - A Pants Optional Holiday - Broadway's Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert "A Pants Optional Holiday and Other Things I Know in 2020". Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will make a special guest appearance to help Betsy spread the holiday cheer - a long awaited in person and socially-distanced collaboration not to be missed! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. From December 19, 1978. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Ana Gasteyer - Ana Gasteyer is best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six year stint, she created some of the most famous SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. She returned to SNL as Margaret Jo in "NPR'S Delicious Dish" and the now infamous "Muffin Top" sketch with Betty White, which Gasteyer created and wrote. More recently she appeared on the star-studded SNL 40 television special with Will Ferrell, where they brought back their hilariously awkward music teachers Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp. On stage, Ana Gasteyer made her triumphant Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show. Since then, Gasteyer earned raves as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and originated the role for the Chicago production, earning a Jefferson Award nomination. Other New York theater credits include the Tony-nominated Broadway productions of The Royal Family directed by Doug Hughes, The Threepenney Opera with Alan Cumming and Jim Dale, Eve Ensler's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit The Vagina Monologues, and Manhattan Theatre Club's hit production of Kimberly Akimbo by celebrated playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Ana also starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. She has starred to rave reviews as Fosca in Gary Griffin's production of Sondheim's Passion at The Chicago Shakespeare Theater, earning a Jefferson Award nomination for her performance. She also co-starred in the one-night-only star-studded Actors Fund benefit concerts of Funny Girl, Hair, and A Centennial Celebration of Frank Loesser. Ana can be heard on the Actor's Fund Recording of Hair and the Reefer Madness Soundtrack. Other theatrical credits include the national tour of The Real Live Brady Bunch, as well as productions of The Odyssey and The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, both directed by Mary Zimmerman. Prior to joining SNL, Gasteyer honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group. click here

