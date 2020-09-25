Virtual Premiere of New Musical A KNIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Features Broadway Kids From FROZEN, A BRONX TALE & More
A KNIGHT AT THE MUSEUM will be streaming on September 26th and 27th.
KOTA Productions will present the U.S. Premiere of A Knight at the Museum streaming on September 26th and 27th. Written by British Composer Marc Folan and Playwright Adam Boden, this new musical that tells the story of an uneventful school field trip in London that quickly turns into an adventure.
A Knight at the Museum stars Jonah Mussolino, who is known for his portrayal of Young C in Broadway's A Bronx Tale, National Tours of Falsettos and Les Misérables, and the Netflix special "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch", and Jordan Cole from Broadway's School of Rock (Lawrence) and the first National Tour of Finding Neverland. Adult actors include Graham Shadow Boxer as The Curator, Cailyn Peddle as The Teacher, Joshua Clifton Powell as King Arthur and Bronwyn Whittle as the Museum Director.
The cast also features Winter Donnelly (Frozen), Oriah Elgrabli ("John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Grace Sweeney, Lauren Yeobin Park, Jaxon James, Tristan Hagen,
Devin Trey Campbell (Kinky Boots, Single Parents on ABC), Jack St. Pierre, Aimee Mongiovi, Ariela Rozentul, Elizabeth Bigham, Chelsea Murdock, Suri Marrero (Frozen, The Lion King, "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Emma Grace Berardelli (White Christmas), Veronica James, Zoë Latanision, Natalia Artigas, Cosette Zynszajn , Lauren Sass, Katrina Gedmin, Mackenzie Mercer (Les Misérables , AnnaBelle Deaner, Alexandra Rooney, Olivia Grace Petrizzo, Levi Pearl, Cody Braverman, Brenna Sherman, Lylah Levy, Madisyn Wood, Jordyn Friedman, Isabella Samuels, Rosalie Bruton, Avery Rose Owens, Katherine Purdy, Megan Fadojar, Addison Jaymes Finley, Lilia Bernstein, and Bella Vitulli.
The creative team includes Producer & Director, Laura Luc, Choreography and Co-Director, Jeorgi Smith, with Music Direction and Audio Mixing by Alex-Renèe Davies. Assistant Choreography by Jack Richman and Assistant Direction by Alyssa Luc. Featuring Production Design by Matthew Imhoff, and Dialect Coaching by Adam Michael Rose. Special Guests included Marc Folan, Scott Folan, and Analise Scarpaci.
A portion of the ticket proceeds from this production will benefit Operation Backpack. Tickets are available for purchase at www.KOTAProductions.com.
