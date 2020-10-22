Viola Davis to be Honored Tonight at Girl Be Heard Gala
Broadcasted online today at 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST.
Viola Davis will be honored at Girl Be Heard's Together We Rise gala, which will be broadcasted online today at 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST. This virtual event is being held to support the nonprofit's ongoing work of developing, amplifying and celebrating the voices of girls and young women through socially conscious theater-making, storytelling and performance in New York and beyond.
Attendees of the Together We Rise gala will hear from this year's honoree - Academy, Emmy and two-time Tony award-winning actress, philanthropist, and feminist Viola Davis - and will be treated to performances by Girl Be Heard program participants and active performers, who have had the honor of performing for the White House, TEDx, Women's March, United Nations, and the 2019 Women Deliver conference. Girl Be Heard celebrity supporters Lin Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys and Jessica Williams will also make a special appearance.
Visit the silent auction that is running asynchronously with the gala and closes on Wednesday, October 28. All are welcome to register and bid on over 40 exclusive items in this silent auction - including a personal message from Alicia Keys, artwork and more or purchase raffle tickets that includes the latest Peloton bike. To learn more about these offers or to make a donation visit the Together We Rise Gala page.
Girl Be Heard develops,a??amplifies, anda??celebratesa??thea??voices of young womena??througha??socially consciousa??theatre-making. Girl Be Heard (GBH) runs free after-school and weekend programs in NYC and Trinidad and Tobago and centers youth as experts in their own lives. Our education curriculum and methodology is designed to create safe, fun, nurturing spaces for self-expression, grow individual talents (writing, rapping, acting, dancing, singing) and provide opportunities for youth to "be heard" at open mics and ensemble shows during their first year with us. Economic empowerment is central to our work.
As a creative collective, GBH uses performance and personal storytelling to catalyze change around systemic human rights issues youth face around the world. We bring workshops and performances into detention centers, schools, refugee camps, domestic violence shelters, churches, community centers, theaters and countless other venues. We also work in partnership with the United Nations, the State Department, and local elected officials to engage and persuade decision-makers to advocate for, invest in, and create policies that protect, empower, and elevate the status of women, girls, and gender non-conforming youth. GBH has toured nine countries (Bermuda, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad, United Kingdom, and the United States). Girl Be Heard's special advisors and supporters include Lin Manuel Miranda, Danai Gurira, Alicia Keys, Gloria Steinem, Jackie Shapiro, among others. To bring Girl Be Heard to your community, please contact girlbeheard@girlbeheard.org.
Please visit the website www.girlbeheard.org to sign up for the mailing list, and learn more about the organization's mission. Follow Girl Be Heard across social media platforms @GirlBeHeard to stay up to date on all things Girl Be Heard.
