Viola Davis to be Honored Tonight at Girl Be Heard Gala

Girl Be Heard develops,a??amplifies, anda??celebratesa??thea??voices of young womena??througha??socially consciousa??theatre-making. Girl Be Heard (GBH) runs free after-school and weekend programs in NYC and Trinidad and Tobago and centers youth as experts in their own lives. Our education curriculum and methodology is designed to create safe, fun, nurturing spaces for self-expression, grow individual talents (writing, rapping, acting, dancing, singing) and provide opportunities for youth to "be heard" at open mics and ensemble shows during their first year with us. Economic empowerment is central to our work.As a creative collective, GBH uses performance and personal storytelling to catalyze change around systemic human rights issues youth face around the world. We bring workshops and performances into detention centers, schools, refugee camps, domestic violence shelters, churches, community centers, theaters and countless other venues. We also work in partnership with the United Nations, the State Department, and local elected officials to engage and persuade decision-makers to advocate for, invest in, and create policies that protect, empower, and elevate the status of women, girls, and gender non-conforming youth. GBH has toured nine countries (Bermuda, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad, United Kingdom, and the United States). Girl Be Heard's special advisors and supporters include Lin Manuel Miranda, Danai Gurira Gloria Steinem , Jackie Shapiro, among others. To bring Girl Be Heard to your community, please contact girlbeheard@girlbeheard.org Please visit the website www.girlbeheard.org to sign up for the mailing list, and learn more about the organization's mission. Follow Girl Be Heard across social media platforms @GirlBeHeard to stay up to date on all things Girl Be Heard.