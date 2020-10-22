Viola Davis to be Honored Tonight at Girl Be Heard Gala

Visit the

Viola Davis will be honored at Girl Be Heard's Together We Rise gala , which will be broadcasted online today at 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST. This virtual event is being held to support the nonprofit's ongoing work of developing, amplifying and celebrating the voices of girls and young women through socially conscious theater-making, storytelling and performance in New York and beyond.Attendees of the Together We Rise gala will hear from this year's honoree - Academy, Emmy and two-time Tony award-winning actress, philanthropist, and feminist Viola Davis - and will be treated to performances by Girl Be Heard program participants and active performers, who have had the honor of performing for the White House, TEDx, Women's March, United Nations, and the 2019 Women Deliver conference. Girl Be Heard celebrity supporters Lin Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys and Jessica Williams will also make a special appearance.to make a donation visit the Together We Rise Gala page