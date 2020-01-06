Vintage Marquee: Al Pacino in RICHARD III At The Cort Theatre

Today we're flashing back to a vintage marquee for Al Pacino's 1979 turn in William Shakespeare's Richard III.

The revival of the Shakespeare play opened June 14, 1979, and closed its limited run on July 15.

Directed by David Wheeler, the play was produced by The Shubert Organization (Gerald Schoenfeld: Chairman; Bernard B. Jacobs: President), Victor Potamkin and Moe Septee.

It featured Scenic Design by Tony Straiges; Costume Design by Jeanne Button; Lighting Design by Thomas Skelton; Hair Design by Steve Atha; and Wig Design by Bob Kelly.

Richard III is a historical play by William Shakespeare believed to have been written around 1593. It depicts the Machiavellian rise to power and subsequent short reign of King Richard III of England.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Marquee for Al Pacino as Richard III on Broadway on June 14, 1979 at the Cort Theatre in New York City.





Related Articles