Videos: Rachel Zegler Sings SPELLBOUND Songs in Two New Promos

Spellbound will be released on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
It's a musical! With two new videos for Netflix's Spellbound, we have our first taste of Alan Menken's music and Glenn Slater's lyrics in the upcoming animated musical. The first song previewed is "My Parents are Monsters," aung by Rachel Zegler as Ellian.

The movie follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. A second video spotlights "The Way It Was Before," a showstopping anthem also sung by Rachel Zegler. The video offers a side-by-side look at the final film along with Zegler in the recording booth.

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). This will mark the first full-length animated musical for the songwriting duo since Disney's Tangled in 2010. Spellbound will be released on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation, Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation. 




