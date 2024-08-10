Video: Zoe Sarnak Talks EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Composer and Lyricist Zoe Sarnak discusses her score for Empire Records: The Musical in the video here.

Running from September 6 through October 6, 2024, in the Berlind Theatre at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ, Empire Records: The Musical reunites Zoe Sarnak with director Trip Cullman (Broadway: Choir Boy, Lobby Hero) and choreographer Ellenore Scott (Broadway: Funny Girl) after their critically acclaimed work on Sarnak’s The Lonely Few at MCC earlier this year.

The cast of Empire Records: The Musical includes: Lorna Courtney as Corey, Damon Daunno as Rex Manning, Taylor Iman Jones as Max, Michael Luwoye as Joe, Tyler Donovan McCall as Lucas, Liam Pearce as AJ, Sam Poon as Warren, Analise Scarpaci as Debra, Eric Wiegand as Mark, and Samantha Williams as Gina. The Ensemble also includes Hoke Faser, Alex Lugo, Leah Read and Maximilian Sangerman with Swings Andrew Cekala and Jarynn Whitney.

Overflowing with optimism, ‘90s counterculture, rooftop dancing, and the spirit of punk rock, Empire Records: The Musical tells the story of a band of idealistic misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over the hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love, and music—all in one extraordinary, unforgettable day.

The film Empire Records was written by Carol Heikkinen and released in 1995 by New Regency Productions and has since become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its unselfconscious optimism and principled narrative. As The Guardian aptly remarked on the 25th anniversary of its release, “Empire Records is ripe for a comeback.”