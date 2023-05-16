Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?

Victoria Clark is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Victoria Clark knows what winning Tony Award feels like. Since she took home an award for her performance in The Light in Piazza in 2005 (her first-ever nomination), she has earned four more nods- the latest for her acclaimed work as the titular teenager in Kimberly Akimbo.

"Working on this show has been so special because of the writing. This writing is so full of craft, and detail, and beauty, and it's so hilarious! It's everything that life is is one show. I think this is a perfect show," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm so lucky. I'm having the time of my life."

Below, watch as Clark chats more about her theatre roots, the honor of this nomination, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





