Video: Watch the Trailer for Palace Theatre Documentary PLAYING THE PALACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The trailer has been released for Playing the Palace, a new feature documentary chronicling the history and recent transformation of Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Hosted by journalist Frank DiLella and directed, produced, and written by Cody Williams, the documentary will begin streaming May 13 at 6 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS. The television broadcast will take place at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

From its vaudeville roots to its present-day renovation, the Palace has served as a stage for generations of legendary performers, including Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Lauren Bacall and Liza Minnelli. Co-owners James L. Nederlander and Stewart F. Lane, along with performers and creatives including Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, Heather Headley, Ben Platt, and Ethan Slater, discuss the Palace Theatre’s legacy in exclusive interviews featured throughout the film.

Archival performance footage and commentary from Broadway insiders follow the landmarked theater’s evolution and its $2.5 billion redevelopment project, which preserved the historic venue and raised the entire building 30 feet above Times Square.

The prospect of "playing the Palace" has been the dream of many performers since the theatre opened in 1913. For many years, the Palace Theatre was the preeminent vaudeville theatre in the country, and an engagement in this theatre meant that a performer had “made it.” The who’s who of entertainment royalty have performed on this stage, including Ethel Barrymore, Harry Houdini, Will Rogers, Ethel Merman, Judy Garland, Jerry Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Bette Midler, Shirley MacLaine, and Diana Ross.

In 1965, James M. Nederlander turned it into a legitimate theatre for the opening of Sweet Charity starring Gwen Verdon. Since then, it has housed star-studded hits including Lauren Bacall in Applause and Woman of the Year, Richard Kiley in Man of La Mancha, George Hearn in La Cage aux Folles, and Keith Carradine in The Will Rogers Follies. In 1994, the theatre was transformed to house Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which was followed by their musical, Aida. Glengarry Glen Ross is currently playing at the Palace Theatre.