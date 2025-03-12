Video: Watch the New Trailer for Disney's ROBOGOBO Series Featuring Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Jr.’s latest animated series “RoboGobo” will make its Disney+ debut on Tuesday, April 1. The comedy-action series for preschoolers features a star-studded celebrity voice cast including Broadway alums Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Ana Gasteyer, Susan Kelechi Watson, Dulé Hill, Taye Diggs, John Michael Higgins and Alison Pill.

Set on the futuristic utopia of MetroPet Island, RoboGobo features action-packed adventures, absurdly comical animal villains and cool robotic inventions, along with preschool-friendly themes like teamwork, problem-solving and kindness towards others.

Team RoboGobo consists of the adorable Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who become superhero ‘rescue pets who rescue pets’ and learn how to be a family in the process. When it’s time to transform into superheroes, the pets suit up to the energetic tune of the “RoboGobo Go” song. Songwriter Rob Cantor (Disney Jr.’s “Pupstruction”) provides the series' music.

The recurring celebrity voice cast includes Cynthia Erivo as The Slink, Alan Cumming as Dame Luxley, Valerie Bertinelli as Chef Polly, Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, Susan Kelechi Watson as Dax’s mom, Professor Millie, Dulé Hill as Dax’s dad, Dr. Vaughn, Taye Diggs as Pupsicle, Alison Pill as Farmer Faye and John Michael Higgins as Cappuccino, the Capuchin Monkey.

Series regular cast includes NAACP Image Award winner Ja’Siah Young (“Raising Dion”) as Dax, Brayden Morgan (“Slumberkins”) as Booster, Azuri Hardy Jones (“My Adventures with Superman”) as Allie, Gracen Newton (“Disney Jr.’s Ariel”) as Hopper, newcomer Leili Ahmadyar as Shelly and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (“Phineas and Ferb”) as Wingo.

“RoboGobo” was created by Chris Gilligan (Disney Jr.’s “T.O.T.S.,” “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”) who also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Academy Award-winning Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Jr. The series currently airs on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand. The first episode is also available on YouTube and garnered over 4 million views in two weeks. Watch it below.