Video: Watch Raúl Esparza Sing 'Come to Your Senses' at MCC MISCAST22

Watch Raúl Esparza sing "Come to Your Senses" from Tick, Tick...BOOM! at MCC Theater's MISCAST22. The video was filmed at MCC's 2022 installation of the annual benefit concert. Esparza originated the role of Jonathan Larson in the first Off-Broadway production of Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Miscast22 featured performances by Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony Award® nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Tick, Tick... Boom!), Tony Award® winner Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, A Raisin in the Sun), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Hello, Dolly!), Skye Dakota Turner (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Respect), and Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge, "Schmigadoon"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) served as Musical Director.

About Raúl Esparza

Considered one of Broadway's most prominent leading men since the 2000s, he is best known for his Tony Award-nominated performance as Bobby in the 2006 Broadway revival of Company and for his television role as New York Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he had a recurring role in Season 14 and was promoted to a series regular in Seasons 15 to 19.

He made his Broadway debut in 2000 as Riff Raff in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show. Subsequently, he starred as Jonathan in the original Off-Broadway production of Tick, Tick... Boom! and Caractacus Potts in the original Broadway production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2005. He received Tony nominations for his roles as Philip Sallon in the Boy George musical Taboo in 2004; Bobby in the musical comedy Company in 2006; Lenny in Harold Pinter's play The Homecoming in 2008; and Charlie Fox in David Mamet's play Speed-the-Plow in 2009. Most recently, he starred in the Off-Broadway productions Road Show and Seared in 2019, and Oliver! in 2023.

Esparza has been nominated in all Tony categories for which an actor is eligible. He is widely regarded for his versatility on stage, having performed musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Boy George, the Sherman Brothers and in plays by Mamet, Pinter, William Shakespeare, Tom Stoppard, and more.

His film work includes Sidney Lumet's Find Me Guilty and Wes Craven's My Soul to Take, and his television credits include roles on The Path, Medium, Hannibal and Pushing Daisies. He narrated the audiobook for Stephen King's Under the Dome as well as several others, and he has sung in concerts across the country.

About Miscast