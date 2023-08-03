Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Dicks: The Musical will be released in theaters on September 29.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

A24 has debuted the trailer for its first-ever movie musical, Dicks: the Musical.

The new film from comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp stars Nathan LaneMegan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion. It is set to be released in theaters on September 29.

The film is based on Jackson and Sharp's stage show, F*cking Identical Twins, which loosely follows a The Parent Trap-style plot.

Dicks: the Musical features original songs by Jackson, Sharp and their composer Karl Saint Lucy. The film will be directed by Borat director Larry Charles.

The movie follows two business competitors who realize they're identical twin brothers. In an attempt to reunite their divorced parents, the two decide to switch places in hopes of becoming a family again.

Nathan Lane is known for his work on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and more. He was recently seen on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and can be seen in upcoming episodes of The Gilded Age.

Megan Mullally starred as Karen Walker in the popular NBC sitcom Will & Grace. She was seen on Broadway in Young Frankenstein, Grease, How to Succeed..., and It's Only a Play.

Watch the new trailer here:






