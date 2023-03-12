Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three Teaser

"Only Murders in the Building" season three is coming soon to Hulu.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Check out the first look at season three of Hulu's acclaimed original comedy series, "Only Murders in the Building."

The new teaser airs during the 95th Oscars and shows a sneak peek at guest star and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the new season. Watch the new teaser below!

"Only Murders in the Building" season three is coming soon.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. "Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another.

Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

The new season will also feature Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and more. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






