Video: Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Trailer Starring Uma Thurman, Sharon D Clark & More

The first trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue has been released. The new film will be streaming on August 11, exclusively on Prime Video.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.

Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The film also stars Sharon D Clarke, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

López wrote the screenplay with Ted Malawer. The film was produced by Greg Berlanti, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, p.g.a. and executive produced by Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, Michael S. Constable.

Watch the new trailer here:



