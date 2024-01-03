Video: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer

The first two episodes will premiere on January 16, with the following episodes dropping weekly.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Hulu has dropped the trailer for Death and Other Details, a new murder mystery series starring Mandy Patinkin. The first two episodes will premiere on January 16, with the following episodes dropping weekly.

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room murder mystery.

The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Joining Patinkin and Beane in the series is Tony-winner Lauren Patten, Tony-nominee Linda Emond, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Pardis Saremi.

Watch the new trailer here:






