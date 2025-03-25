Video: Watch Liz Callaway & Paulo Szot Perform 'Too Many Mornings' From FOLLIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of Liz Callaway and Paulo Szot performing "Too Many Morning" from Stephen Sondheim's Follies while in concert at Crazy Coqs in London. The performance took place at An Evening With Liz Callaway at the London venue on March 17. Theo Jamieson is featured on piano.

Callaway played Young Sally in the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center in 1985.

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Szot has performed on Broadway and in the West End as Emile de Becque in South Pacific. He has also been seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago and as Lance in & Juliet.