Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023

Performances included a sneak peek of Alicia Keys’ upcoming new musical HELL’S KITCHEN, coming to The Public Theater in Fall 2023, and more.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Last night, The Public Theater celebrated its annual Gala on the Green on the lawn of The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The evening included several performances celebrating the “greatest city in the world” under the stars in Central Park.

Performances included a sneak peek of Alicia Keys’ upcoming new musical HELL’S KITCHEN, coming to The Public Theater in Fall 2023, as well as performances by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson and New York, New York’s Anna Uzele

Watch clips below!





