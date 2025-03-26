Video: Watch Lea Salonga Read a Letter to Her 17-Year-Old Self on CBS MORNINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a Women's History Month edition of "Note to Self" on CBS, Lea Salonga wrote a heartfelt letter to her 17-year-old self, reflecting on her journey from the Philippines to Broadway and the legacy she unknowingly built for the next generation of Asian performers.

"You'll come to Broadway, the world you only know through watching the Tony Awards on television," Salonga tells her young self in the video. "You will one day, thanks to Miss Saigon, win a Tony Award for yourself, becoming the very first Asian actress to hold that trophy. Your voice will carry you from Broadway to Disney, where you'll become the first-ever princess of color, singing as Jasmine in the movie Aladdin."

She goes on to say that "perhaps the greatest reward you'll ever receive...will come in the form of another young Asian actor making her Broadway debut. She will give you the tightest hug and will softly say that your being on stage showed her that she could do this." Watch the full segment now.

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical revue, Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced. She is now appearing in the Broadway transfer of Old Friends, which began previews March 25.