Video: Watch Lauren Patten Sing 'God of Nowhere' from THE LONELY FEW

In this video, watch asTony winner Lauren Patten and the cast of The Lonely Few perform "God of Nowhere" in rehearsal. THE LONELY FEW features music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, a book by Rachel Bonds, and direction by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott.

The Lonely Few will begin performances on April 27, 2024 with an opening night set for May 20 and a limited engagement through June 2, 2024 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.

The cast of The Lonely Few will include Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Peter Mark Kendall, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, and Thomas Silcott.