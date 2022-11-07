Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimberly Akimbo
Click Here for More on Kimberly Akimbo

Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022. Check out highlights of the cast in action!

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.





Related Stories
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Offer Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush
The  new musical Kimberly Akimbo will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery starting Tuesday, October 11 and in-person rush starting on first preview, Wednesday, October 12. 
Meet the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Kimberly Akimbo begins previews on Broadway tonight, October 12, and officially opens November 10th. Meet the cast bringing this show to the stage here!
Photos: The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Meets the Press
Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews on Broadway on October 12th and officially opens November 10th.  Check out photos of the cast meeting the press!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Box Office Opens Tomorrow Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Box Office Opens Tomorrow
The box office for the new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, will open on Wednesday, September 7 at 10am at the Booth Theatre. The Booth Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Audra McDonald, Lizan Mitchell & More Discuss Bringing OHIO STATE MURDERS to BroadwayVideo: Audra McDonald, Lizan Mitchell & More Discuss Bringing OHIO STATE MURDERS to Broadway
November 6, 2022

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement. Watch the cast discuss the show's Broadway premiere with Richard Ridge here!
Video: Watch the Vienna Symphony Orchestra Rehearse Frank Wildhorn's 'Danube Symphony'Video: Watch the Vienna Symphony Orchestra Rehearse Frank Wildhorn's 'Danube Symphony'
November 5, 2022

Watch a rehearsal of the world premiere of Frank Wildhorn's 'Danube Symphony' performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ALMOST FAMOUS With the Cast & CreativesVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of ALMOST FAMOUS With the Cast & Creatives
November 5, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! We're taking you inside the opening night in the video here!
Video: Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert Talk THE SECRET OF MY SUCESS at TUTSVideo: Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert Talk THE SECRET OF MY SUCESS at TUTS
November 3, 2022

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting the brand-new musical, The Secret of My Success. Watch Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert discuss the show here!
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With SOME LIKE IT HOT Book Writers Amber Ruffin and Matthew LopezVideo: Richard Ridge Chats With SOME LIKE IT HOT Book Writers Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez
November 3, 2022

The new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT is now in previews at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'). Richard Ridge sat down with Lopez and Ruffin to discuss the show. Watch here!