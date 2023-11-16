Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Phil Dunster Perform 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is set to debut globally November 22 on Apple TV+, along with a companion album launching the same date.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Hannah Waddingham is getting a little help from her Ted Lasso co-stars for her upcoming Christmas musical special!

Watch the West End and Broadway alum perform "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" with Phil Dunster below! The clip also features the Fabulous Lounge Swingers.

Also joining Waddingham on stage will include Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., and more special guests, with additional performers including the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, and an 18-piece band.

Along the way, Hannah shares her personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.

The live soundtrack, available for pre-save, will be available on all music streaming platforms via Platoon on November 22, and features every musical highlight from the special. Waddingham’s performance of “What Christmas Means To Me” is available as a single now. 

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco and produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). They are also the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Watch the video clip here:






