Interview: Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

The new adult musical animated series, featuring a stacked lineup of Broadway talent, will premiere its first four episodes premiering on Prime Video January 19, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Erika Henningsen and Stephanie Beatriz are ready for you to check in to the Hazbin Hotel!

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie (Henningsen), the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she and Vaggie (Beatriz) open a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

The series also features Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jeremy Jordan, Amir Talai, Kimiko Glenn, Keith David, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Patina MillerJoel PerezDon Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina AlabadoJames Monroe IglehartLilli CooperSarah StilesLeslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman, and more.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Henningsen and Beatriz to discuss what drew them to the series, combining musical numbers with animation, the differences between voice work and stage acting, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





