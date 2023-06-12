Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival After OUR SON Film Premiere

Billy Porter and Luke Evans gave a surprise performance of their duet, "Always Be My Man," at the world premiere screening of OUR SON at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 10th. The song, written by Porter, is featured during the end credits of the film.

The film follows Nicky (Luke Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, who lives with his husband Gabriel (Billy Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything.

Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.

The cast also includes Robin Weigert, Andrew Rannells, Isaac Powell, and Phylicia Rashad.

Our Son's final screening at Tribeca will be on Tuesday, June 13th at 2:30pm at VEC-1. Further information on the film's future release has not yet been revealed.

Directed by Bill Oliver, the film was written by Oliver and Peter Nickowitz. It was produced by Fernando Loureiro and Eric Binns.

Watch the performance video here: