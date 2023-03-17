Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the JOY RIDE Trailer

The new film is set to be released in theaters on July 7.

Mar. 17, 2023  

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE stars Tony nominee Ashley Park, Oscar nominated Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu. The new film is set to be released in theaters on July 7.

The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey's (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Ashley Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia. She is set to appear in the new season of Only Murders in the Building and in the Mean Girls movie musical.

Stephanie originated the role of Christine in Be More Chill at Two River, the show's Off-Broadway run, and the Broadway production. Prior to that she made her Broadway debut as Karen The Computer in the Tony Award nominated, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS The Musical. She was recently nominated for an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Related Stories
Video: Ephraim Sykes Joins Morgan James in Nobodys Fool But Mine Photo
Video: Ephraim Sykes Joins Morgan James in 'Nobody's Fool But Mine'
Ephraim Sykes joined Morgan James in the new music video for 'Nobody's Fool But Mine,' from James' upcoming album. James' new 90s-style R&B album includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia)
New US Tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL to Launch for 2024 Touring Season Photo
New US Tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL to Launch for 2024 Touring Season
BroadwayWorld has learned a new national tour of Shrek the Musical will launch for the 2024 touring season. While no announcement has been made in regard to casting or creative team, the production has confirmed dates in Lincoln, NE from February 29, 2024.
Symphony Space Will Host FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sing-Along Photo
Symphony Space Will Host FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sing-Along
Symphony Space has just announced that it will host a Fiddler on the Roof Sing-along this Sunday, March 19. We have all the details!
Mitchell, Callaway & Darrington Join MAKE THEM HEAR YOU at CSC Photo
Mitchell, Callaway & Darrington Join MAKE THEM HEAR YOU at CSC
Classic Stage Company has announced additional performers for Make Them Hear You: Celebrating 40 Years of Ahrens and Flaherty. See performers, performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major


Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'
March 17, 2023

Warren Zeiders shares new single “Pretty Little Poison” via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler). Including “Pretty Little Poison,” previous single “West Texas Weather,” and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what’s to come on Warren’s forthcoming summer album.
Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'
March 17, 2023

With hypnotic production and a chill-inducing chorus, “FACE MYSELF”—produced by Andrew Wells, who also produced Duhé’s global smash “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT”—finds the collaborators tackling hard-hitting topics like addiction and recovery with wide-eyed clarity and complete sincerity. Watch the new music video now!
Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'
March 17, 2023

Natalie Jane returns with a new original song, “seeing you with other girls.” Released via Capitol Music Group and 10K Projects, the haunting track spotlights her powerhouse vocals, which make the most intimate emotions feel larger-than-life. Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent) and Ryan Marrone (THEY., Sabrina Carpenter) produced. 
Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'
March 17, 2023

Bristolian noise-pop three-piece Superlove has released their latest single, “Something Good.” “Something Good” serves as the follow up to the band’s previous single “GO!” released earlier this year. Superlove has also announced that they will be hitting the road in the UK this summer.
Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'
March 17, 2023

Turning the page on another creative season, rising pop artist Jenna Raine returns with a new single and music video entitled “Stupid Cupid” via Warner Records. Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 follows Jenna’s 2022 breakthrough EP see you later, the release that contains her hit song “see you later (ten years).”
