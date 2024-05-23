Video: Watch Anson Bagley Perform 'Ohio' From IN PIECES: A NEW MUSICAL Deluxe Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld can exclusively report that Broadway Records is set to release a new deluxe version of the hit album In Pieces: A New Musical (Highlights) featuring music by Joey Contreras and including 8 original songs not included on the 2021 release. Prior to the album’s release, Broadway Records will release several singles.

The first single available now is a version of Contreras’ exuberant song of youthful infatuation, “Ohio,“ this time performed by cast member Anson Bagley. A clip of Bagley performing the song is already a viral hit with close to two million views on Tik Tok. The deluxe version of the album will be released digitally on June 28.

In Pieces is an anthology musical weaving the romantic journeys of six people across three chapters of life. Featuring book, music and lyrics by Joey Contreras (Fred Ebb Award finalist and Jonathan Larson Grant finalist), In Pieces has gained popularity with millions of streams, and a growing social media presence, while becoming a popular licensed property (40 productions around the world including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, London and around the US). The creative team is continuing to develop the musical for a commercial engagement.

Says Bagley: "Working on In Pieces over the last two years has been such a dream. I’ve never been on the ground level of a new musical in development, so I’m learning so much about how things evolve throughout the process and with that, I've loved exploring this character of Charlie every step of the way. He’s sensitive, he’s funny, he's open-hearted. A very pure soul. I instantly connected to his journey and I’m excited for others to meet him through this gorgeous musical.”

Adds Contreras: “In this moment in the show, we’ve just seen Charlie go through a turbulent high school romance with someone who wasn’t ready to accept his sexuality. But for Charlie, he’s not afraid of his queerness, so heading into college he’s open-minded, and swooning over new romantic possibilities. Especially ones from Ohio.”

Purchase/Stream “Ohio” HERE

ABOUT JOEY CONTRERAS

Joey Contreras is a New York based, Mexican American musical theatre and pop songwriter. His various projects, performances, and studio album releases have amassed millions of streams. He is a two-time Fred Ebb Award finalist, three-time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist and an alum of the Johnny Mercer Project. His musical IN PIECES was a National Alliance of Musical Theatre (NAMT) Finalist and is currently licensed and performed worldwide with a commercial run in the works. The highlights album was released by Broadway Records. His other musicals include FORGET ME NOT, ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT (O’Neill National Music Theater Conference Finalist), HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL, ROBBY GREEN IS ALL GROWN UP and LAST CALL WITH MONTY AND LIZ, a bio-musical about American actor Montgomery Clift. Additionally, he has written and developed work for the Walt Disney Company, Prospect Theatre Company, 5th Avenue Theatre as well as songs and scores for various short films. He regularly teaches private songwriting coaching and masterclasses at universities and musical theatre training programs. Follow along on all socials: @joeycontreras.

ABOUT ANSON BAGLEY

Anson Bagley is a Utah based film and theatre actor. He’s best known for his work on his family’s YouTube channel, Working With Lemons, which has over 4 million subscribers and the role of Gus in Andi Mack. He has also appeared on Criminal Minds.