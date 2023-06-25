Video: Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe

Alex Lacamoire conducted his final performance last night, Saturday, June 24th.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

In honor of Alex Lacamoire's final performance as conductor of Sweeney Todd on Broadway, cast member Jonathan Christopher posted a video to his Instagram account of the Grammy and Tony award-winning orchestrator, who serves as music supervisor for the production, breaking down the orchestrations of "Kiss Me" during the show's Sitzprobe.

In the post, Christopher says that Lacamoire's final performance conducting the show was last night, Saturday, June 24th. "Lac’s magic lives in the passion he has for his work, diving in and celebrating every new discovery, even up until tonight, his last evening conducting our show. He invited us all to dive in with him on this ambitious project, and it has been an utter joy savoring every musical layer we’ve built together. Thank you for your leadership, Lac, and for creating so many musical and personal memories I will never forget - including singing with my brother!," Christopher stated.

Lacamoire commented on the post, "JONATHAN! Thanks for making this excellent video and for all the kind words. A PLEASURE to work with you, truly. This show is a gift. Until we meet again — cheers!"

Watch the video below!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returned to Broadway on March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Anthony, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.



