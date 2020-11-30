Video: Watch AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

This year's parade was a bit different with shows pre-taping their performances, but Broadway was still represented. The cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD performed a Temptations medley featuring Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel and Jelani Remy.

Watch the video below!

