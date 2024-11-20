Video: WICKED Stars Break Down Choreography in New Clip from NBC Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NBC has released a new clip from Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked, the behind-the-scenes Wicked special that aired on Tuesday. In the clip, film stars Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode discuss the incredible choreography seen in the film. The clip also features some rehearsal footage from the "Dancing Through Life" and "What Is This Feeling?" sequences. The special is now available to stream on Peacock.

Filmed on the movie’s stunning Emerald City set, the special features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode as they share personal memories, intimate video diaries and revealing secrets about their personal journeys through the making of Wicked.

The special also includes the world premiere of a new scene from the motion picture that audiences can only see in this behind-the-scenes special.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the cast, unique details and stories from their time on set together, and never-before-seen footage, “Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked” gives fans unprecedented access to the must-see film of this holiday season.