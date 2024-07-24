Video: WICKED Director Jon M. Chu Talks New Memoir 'Viewfinder'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jon M. Chu, director of In the Heights and the upcoming Wicked movies, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new memoir Viewfinder.

The son of restauranteers, Chu recalled growing up in Silicon Valley and the technical achievements in filmmaking that he observed as a kid and young adult.

"It was all about, 'What are you creating to help make a better tomorrow?' Technology has done that for me," Chu told Colbert about the rise of digital video.

"People in the restaurant gave me computers and digital video editing equipment when I was 14, 15 years old. I could not afford that [and] I learned this craft of making a movie that I had no business knowing," he added.

Chu went on to talk about the latest improvements in Artificial Intelligence technology and its implications and place in the future of media creation.

Watch the full interview!

Jon M. Chu is the director behind Crazy Rich Asians, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and the upcoming Wicked movies, the first of which is set to release on November 22, 2024.

In his new book, "Chu offers a firsthand account of the collision of Silicon Valley and Hollywood—what it’s been like to watch his old world shatter and reshape his new one. Ultimately, Viewfinder is about reckoning with your own story, becoming your most creative self, and finding a path all your own."