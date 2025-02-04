Video: Usher Reveals Why He Didn't Appear in the DREAMGIRLS Movie on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Superstar performer Usher nearly starred alongside Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls. On a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the performer explained that he was in the running for one of the characters, but schedule conflicts prevented him from starring in the 2006 screen adaptation. Hudson, visibly surprised, noted that she did not know the story.

"I was in the middle of a tour and it was a schedule conflict that caused me to not be able to play the character," explained Usher. "I was so excited for what was getting ready to happen [and] tried my hardest to work around it." According to reports at the time, the musician would have played the character of C. C. White, a role which ultimately went to Keith Robinson. Watch the full conversation with Usher and Hudson, where they also talk about the Grammys, fatherhood, and more.

The 2006 film Dreamgirls, based on the Broadway musical, featured a cast including Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson. The movie was a critical and box office hit.

In his music career, Usher has sold over 80 million records worldwide and collected dozens of awards. He has also appeared on the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.