Video: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers

Mean Girls (2024) is now playing in theaters.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Video: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers

Tina Fey sat down with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on their "Las Culturistas" podcast this week to discuss the Mean Girls movie musical, her tour with Amy Poehler, and more.

The 30 Rock star praised Reneé Rapp's performance in the new movie and joked about TikTok criticism from people who were "complaining about two lines of 'Revenge Party.'"

"I bring you Reneé Rapp. I bring you Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. This is why we can't have nice things," she said as Yang and Rogers laughed.

Fey also looked back on the original Mean Girls film, delving into Lindsay Lohan's audition for the movie and assembling the all-star cast.

Now playing in theaters, the Mean Girls movie musical also stars Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Tim Meadows.

Tina Fey's new musical twist on Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Watch the interview here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Poses for Portraits Ahead of Previews Photo
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Poses for Portraits Ahead of Previews

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, coming to Broadway! Check out new portraits of the cast here!

2
THE ADDAMS FAMILY & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch New National Tours Photo
THE ADDAMS FAMILY & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch New National Tours

BroadwayWorld has learned that new touring productions of both Dear Evan Hansen and The Addams Family will hit the road as part of the 2024/2025 touring season.

3
Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Mirandas Theme Song For ALMAS WAY! Photo
Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For ALMA'S WAY!

Get a first listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda's theme song for the PBS Kids show Alma's Way!. The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner wrote and produced the song with Bill Sherman. The soundtrack for the new season also features original music from award-winning composers and lyricists, including Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt, and Fabiola Méndez.

4
Photos: Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Check out photos from opening night of Oh, Mary! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere DateTHE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date
WICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release; Pre-Order 'Elphie: A Wicked Childhood' NowWICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release; Pre-Order 'Elphie: A Wicked Childhood' Now
Linda Lavin, Matt Rogers & More Join Netflix's NO GOOD DEED SeriesLinda Lavin, Matt Rogers & More Join Netflix's NO GOOD DEED Series

Videos

Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You