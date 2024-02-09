Video: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers

Tina Fey sat down with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on their "Las Culturistas" podcast this week to discuss the Mean Girls movie musical, her tour with Amy Poehler, and more.

The 30 Rock star praised Reneé Rapp's performance in the new movie and joked about TikTok criticism from people who were "complaining about two lines of 'Revenge Party.'"

"I bring you Reneé Rapp. I bring you Auliʻi Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. This is why we can't have nice things," she said as Yang and Rogers laughed.

Fey also looked back on the original Mean Girls film, delving into Lindsay Lohan's audition for the movie and assembling the all-star cast.

Now playing in theaters, the Mean Girls movie musical also stars Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Tim Meadows.

Tina Fey's new musical twist on Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

