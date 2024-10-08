Video: Timothée Chalamet, Norbert Leo Butz, & More Star in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Searchlight Pictures has just released the full trailer for A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet.

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide.

Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The movie is directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Ford V. Ferrari) from a screenplay co-written with Jay Cocks.

In addition to Chalamet, the cast includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Broadway performer Norbert Leo Butz (Tony Winner for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can). It is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."