Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts May 12-21, 2023.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge spoke with the cast as they prepare to hit the stage!

The cast is led by two-time Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, and two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert. The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar, Nik Walker, Michael Urie, Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes...a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Executive Producer and Vice President of Theater Jeffrey Finn, and will feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by JZ Casting.





THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More

The complete coast-to-coast tour route for the all-new production of The Wiz has been announced, in advance of its Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.

Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Live at 3pm!

The Pulitzer Prize Board will present the 2023 award winners for Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music. Who will win this year? Tune in right here at 3pm to watch the announcement live!

Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE

Previews are officially underway for the first new show of the 22023/24 season! Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and they've been expecting you...

Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM

In this video from Fat Ham on Broadway, watch as Juicy, played by Marcel Spears, takes his turn at family cookout karaoke with his own rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep'.


