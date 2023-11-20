Video: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series

Shucked is now running on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre through January 14, 2024.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

The cast of Shucked recently performed as part of NPR's iconic Tiny Desk Concert series!

Cast members that appeared included Andrew Durand, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Isabelle McCalla, Grey Henson, Alex Newell, and Kevin Cahoon. The set list included "Corn”, “Independently Owned”, “Maybe Love”, “Somebody Will”, “I Do”, and “We Love Jesus”.

Check out the full video below!

About Shucked

Shucked is now running on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre through January 14, 2024.

The show features a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.







