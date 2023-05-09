Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is a unique experience in a class of its own, bringing all ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before!

My, my! Eurovision's nearly here and at Mamma Mia! The Party the celebrations are in full swing. Some of the current cast of London's premier dining experience paid homage to ABBA's iconic 1974 winning Eurovision performance of 'Waterloo' in this exclusive new music video filmed at Nikos' Taverna in the heart of The O2, London. Tickets are available from www.mammamiatheparty.co.uk

The current cast performing at Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos each night includes Javier Rasero as Nikos, Scarlet Gabriel as Debbie, Luke Friend as Adam, Noah Sinigaglia as Konstantina, Rosie Rowlands as Bella (at certain performances), Jamie Birkett, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley. They join Lorraine Chappell, who will continue in the role of Kate, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Claudia Bradley and Ellis Dackombe. Tamara Perks plays the role of Nina, and Oscar Balmaseda plays Fernando.

The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! THE PARTY is a unique experience in a class of its own, bringing all ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before! Over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a four-course Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing!

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set in a taverna on the beautiful Greek island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first Mamma Mia! film were shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they enjoy a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to ABBA recordings.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of Mamma Mia! THE PARTY, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by Sally Davies for U-Live.





The global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! is currently celebrating its 23rd birthday in London, and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the show's latest cast in action!

