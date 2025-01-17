Video: Susie Essman Talks Starring In MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND with Best Friend Joy Behar on THE VIEW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning on January 29, Susie Essman will be joining her close friend and host of The View Joy Behar in her new show, My First Ex-Husband. Ahead of the off-Broadway run, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star stopped by The View to discuss the message behind Behar’s play.

"[It's about] marriage and divorce," said Essman. What gets more dishy and interesting than that?" She explained that the show tackles themes of change and how a relationship adapts as people age. The play contains 8 monologues, and Essman expects that audience members will find one in which they see themselves reflected.

The comic has worked with Behar in the past, in various concerts, benefits, and comedy clubs. In 2023, Essman appeared in another of Behar's shows, Bonkers in the Bouroughs at the New York Comedy Festival. In the interview, they talk about their friendship, and Essman reflects on 24 years as Susie Greene in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Watch the full interview now.

Directed by Randal Myler, My First Ex-Husband will kick off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with an opening night scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at Off-Broadway’s newest venue, MMAC Theater minutes from Times Square at 248 West 60th Street. Each month, a rotating lineup of luminaries from theater, television, and film will bring fresh voices and perspectives to these stories, making every performance a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

From January 29 to February 23, Behar herself will lead the first powerhouse cast of comedic legends, including Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black).

From February 26 to March 23, the second cast will feature award-winning comedienne Judy Gold (HBO/Comedy Central), Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci (All My Children), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Soapdish) and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline or Change, Sistas).

OBIE winner Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), *Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound, Face Off); Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Feud: Betty and Joan), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin). They will perform from March 26 to April 20. *Please note that Gina Gershon will only be performing April 2-20.

MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.

The show is produced by Rose Caiola (Caiola Productions) and Cyrena Esposito (Red Letter Entertainment) with Associate Producers Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno.

"We are proud to help develop this engaging, provocative, and hilarious work by a woman who’s always unafraid to share her ‘View’,” said Producer Rose Caiola.