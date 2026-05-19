Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt to Lead MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Beginning Tonight
Piser and Kevitt replace Darren Criss and Claire Kown, who have each played their final performance.
Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt will play the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway respectively, beginning tonight, Tuesday, May 19, 2026! Piser stars in the role following Tony Award-winner Darren Criss’ final performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Kevitt, an original company member and current Standby for “Claire,” recently played the role for an extended period from February 17 through Thursday, April 2, 2026. They join the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.
Joining the Maybe Happy Ending company as the Standby for “Claire” are Savy Jackson and Cathy Ang, who joins as a vacation cover. Savy Jackson is scheduled to perform the role of “Claire” for three weeks from August 4-22, 2026
Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey, Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos, Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton, Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski, Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve; Deborah Abramson is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.
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Tickets From $80
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