Stella Cole to Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway as 'Gil Brentley'

Jazz vocalist Stella Cole is coming to Broadway as she steps into the role of “Gil Brentley” (pronounced Jill) for a special four-week limited engagement in Maybe Happy Ending, beginning on Tuesday, October 20 through Sunday, November 15, 2026. Cole takes over the role from original cast member Dez Duron who will take a short leave from the production, but will return to the Belasco Theatre on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.

Watch Stella Cole perform “Why Love” accompanied by Will Aronson!

STELLA COLE has been dreaming of making her Broadway debut for as long as she can remember, asking her family to sign her playbill while she played pretend in her living room at age 6. Cole is a rising star vocalist with a timeless sound, viral charisma and 1.7 million followers and over 100 million views. She's built a global fanbase by breathing new life into jazz standards with a distinctive style that bridges vintage influences and modern sensibility. Her singing videos caught the attention of industry legends including James Taylor, David Foster, Michael Bublé, John Mayer, and Meghan Trainor. Cole's collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox on Miley Cyrus's Flowers have added over 10 million views and streams. Raised in Springfield, Illinois, Cole studied theatre at Northwestern University before pivoting during the pandemic to self-produced online content. After graduation she moved to New York, where her career quickly flourished with performances at Cafe Carlyle, Birdland, and Town Hall. In 2025 alone she played well over 100 headline shows around the U.S., Europe and Asia, establishing herself as one of the most in-demand young artists on the scene. Last year, Cole was named an Amazon Breakthrough Artist to Watch and signed her first major label record deal with Decca Records under Universal Music Group. She has since released two albums, It's Magic and Stella Cole Live at Café Carlyle. Her star turn has included a duet with Tony Award-winner Darren Criss, appearances on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, and The Tamron Hall Show, and features in Elle and The Hollywood Reporter. Stella is represented by Gersh.