Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLL'S HOUSE Join Today's HAM4HAM!

Bonnie Milligan, Phillipa Soo, and more deliver performances of "Better" and "The Lusty Month of May" with a special Hamiltonian twist!

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominee Bonnie Milligan, Phillipa Soo, and the ensemblists from Kimberly Akimbo and Camelot for a special Ham4Ham!

Watch below as Bonnie and the glee club deliver a sidewalk take on the showstopper, "Better" while Pippa and the cast of Camelot perform, "The Lusty Month of May" with a special Hamiltonian twist!

Check out the show here!




