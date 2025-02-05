Video: Solea Pfeiffer Sings 'I'll Never Love Again' From A STAR IS BORN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Solea Pfeiffer took the stage in December to perform as part of "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" at 54 Below. She performed "I'll Never Love Again" from A Star is Born. Check out the video here!

For one night only, audiences were able to witness Broadway’s stars from shows such as Wicked, Dreamgirls, Disney’s Aladdin, and Hamilton, to name a few, as they celebrate friendship, chosen families, and Thanksgiving. Performances included songs from The Last Five Years, Ragtime, Funny Girl, and more. Directed and produced by Brandon Burks and J. Andrew Speas, with music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Solea Pfeiffer is currently starring as Satine in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. She appeared most recently as Myrtle in the world premiere of Florence Welch’s Gatsby at American Repertory Theater. On Broadway, she has starred in Almost Famous (Penny Lane) and Hadestown (Eurydice). Her Off-Broadway credits include You Are Here (Audible Theater); Eva Perón in Evita and Songs for a New World (City Center); and Ophelia in Hamlet (Delacorte). On tour, she played Eliza in the West Coast premiere of Hamilton. Additional credits include Sondheim on Sondheim (Hollywood Bowl), West Side Story (LA Philharmonic, National Symphony Orchestra), The Light in the Piazza (Lyric Opera of Chicago). TV/Film: “The Good Fight,” “Scandal,” A Jazzman’s Blues.