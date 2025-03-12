Video: Shoshana Bean Performs 'You Can't Fix Her' from THE BEDWETTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video of Shoshana Bean performing "You Can't Fix Her" in Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical, now on stage at Arena Stage. The musical features music by Grammy and three-time Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger, lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, and additional music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner David Yazbek.

Following a critically acclaimed, twice-extended Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022, The Bedwetter returns to the stage with a new book and additional music and lyrics. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, the production is making its regional premiere through March 16, 2025, in the Kreeger Theater, kicking off the second half of Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif’s inaugural season.

The Bedwetter follows ten-year-old Sarah (played by Aria Kane in her Arena Stage debut) facing a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess–unless you read the title. This hysterical musical features a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon.

The cast also includes Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean as her mother Beth Ann, Ashley Blanchet as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom as Dr. Grimm/Dr. Riley, and Darren Goldstein as Donald, all reprising their respective roles, along with Broadway favorites Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Nana and Alysha Umphress as Mrs. Dembo.