Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

​Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, with music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, will premiere on Broadway in the Summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

Performances will begin Saturday, June 17, 2023 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Get a sneak peek of the set being built below!

Developed & directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Timbers and Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson (choreography) reunite with David Byrne (concept, music, and lyrics) and Fatboy Slim (music) to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway, continuing a ten-plus year collaboration on the project. Tom Gandey and J Pardo contribute additional music.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison. Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

