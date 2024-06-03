Video: See MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Director Maria Friedman in Conversation Jonathan Groff

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Merrily We Roll Along is currently on Broadway, and nominated for 7 Tony Awards.

Watch as the production's director, Maria Friedman, and one of the stars, Jonathan Groff, sit down to discuss Friedman's career, the show, and more below!

"From the minute I could talk, I preferred living in my stories than in the real world. I find the real world a very, very peculiar place, and I find the ordinary things more difficult than getting into the stories that can shift the dial... I think theatre more than any other form, more than books, more than paintings, more than music, because we're human beings in front of you, it can highlight empathy, which is something we need in the world, and we can practice it quietly in a communal space."

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.