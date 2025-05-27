Video: Sarah Snook Discusses Technical Challenges and Collaboration in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominee Sarah Snook visited The View on Tuesday to lift the veil on her multi-character performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, which is now on Broadway. In the production, Snook plays 26 different characters- a feat that required significant preparation.

"I did a lot of strength training stuff beforehand, and making sure I was doing some physical cardio stuff to be able to manage the vocal effort that it is for 2 hours, doing 26 different characters," she explained on the show.

In addition to her character and voice work, the show features a heavy technical load, utilizing multiple screens and numerous costume changes throughout. "It's definitely a choreographed movement. And I find that the camera people are operating somewhat like cast as well. [It's] really useful because they give out the energy that I might need and sometimes take on elements of the character that I'm doing. It's great to have a secondary conversation onstage..." Watch the full conversation now, which also devled into visitors to the show, and filming the final season of the hit TV series Succession.

Snook makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel. She has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. The celebrated world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. Last year in London, The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a 2024 Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.