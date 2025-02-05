Video: Sarah Brightman Talks Becoming Norma Desmond, Bringing SUNSET BOULEVARD to Asia, and More!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Brightman is returning to the role of Norma Desmond as Sunset Boulevard arrives in Singapore this February. In a new interview, Brightman talked about how she gets into character, and more.

"By probably about mid-day I start becoming Norma," she shared. "It's just a thought process for me, by the time I walk on that stage, I am that person. I'm fully focused into that life, that time."

Brightman also talked about bringing the production to Asia for the first time.

"It's always fun to work in other countries but it's a different culture and they'll be seeing different things in it, so I do enjoy that experience always," she said.

Check out the full video!

Having recently taken on the role at the Sydney Opera House last year, Sarah Brightman will play Norma once again when Sunset Boulevard will play a strictly limited engagement at The Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, this spectacular new staging features stunning sets and costumes, evoking the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood. The thrillingly atmospheric score features the hits ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’, and the anthemic ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film. This new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.