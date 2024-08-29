Video: Samantha Barks Sings 'Let It Go' at D23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Samantha Barks took center stage at this year’s D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase with a powerful rendition of “Let it Go” after Disney Theatrical Group announced the Hit Broadway Musical was filmed on stage and will be premiering on Disney+ in 2025.

This one night only performance took place at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on stage at the Honda Center on August 9, 2024 and featured a show-stopping medley of Disney On Broadway classics celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

Watch the full, high-def version here and check out performances of "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman and "Zero to Hero" from Hercules.