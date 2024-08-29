Video: West End HERCULES Cast Sings 'Zero To Hero' at D23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney Theatrical Group put on an electrifying performance of “Zero To Hero” at this year’s D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase to celebrate HERCULES coming to London’s West End in 2025.

This one night only performance took place at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on stage at the Honda Center on August 9, 2024 and featured a show-stopping performance by Bradley Gibson, Tiffany Mann, Anastacia McClesky, Chani Maisonet, Destinee Rea, and Rashidra Scott. Watch the full, high-def version here!

Disney's new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in summer 2025. With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award®-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios.

The production previously had a run in Hamburg, Germany earlier this year. Check out photos from that production here.

Plus, check out "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman here.