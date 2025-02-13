Video: Sadie Sink Sings in First Trailer for Rock Opera Film O'DESSA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for O'Dessa, an epic rock opera starring Sadie Sink. The movie premieres at South by Southwest Festival this March, and will stream on Hulu beginning March 13.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl (Sink) on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

In addition to Sink, the movie stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Regina Hall, and Murray Bartlett. The film is written and directed by Geremy Jasper, who also worked on the original songs with Jason Binnick. The film will arrive just before Sink returns to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, which begins previews at the Booth Theatre on March 20.