Video: SUFFS Celebrates Shaina Taub's History Making Tony Wins

On Sunday night, composer Shaina Taub took home the Tony Awards for 'Best Book of a Musical' and 'Best Score' for her outstanding work on Suffs.

Tonight the cast returned to the stage for the first time after their Tonys victory, revealing that Shaina had made Tony Awards history! Her wins have earned Shaina the distinction of being the first woman to win both awards by herself.

watch as stars Nikki M. James, a fellow 2024 nominee for Suffs, and Jenn Colella pay tribute to Shaina's history-making wins at her historic new musical.

Shaina is an Obie Award-winning songwriter/performer and an Artist-in-Residence at The Public Theater, where Suffs first premiered. Broadway debut! She created and performed in musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park with the Public Works community that have since been produced by London’s National Theatre, the Young Vic, and hundreds more theaters and schools worldwide. Taub has won a Jonathan Larson Grant, Kleban Prize, and Fred Ebb Award. She performed Off-Broadway in Hadestown, Great Comet (Lortel nom), Bill Irwin and David Shiner’s Old Hats, which featured her songs, and played Emma Goldman in the Ragtime on Ellis Island concert. She wrote the lyrics for The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Sir Elton John, opening in the West End this year. Her three solo albums include Songs of the Great Hill on Atlantic Records. Television songwriting: “Sesame Street,” “Central Park,” “Julie’s Greenroom” starring Julie Andrews, and the Emmy-nominated opening number for the 2018 Tony Awards, co-written with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. She co-chairs the NYCLU’s Artist Ambassadors and received the organization’s Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. Love to Matt and Mom. For every loud little girl. shainataub.com.