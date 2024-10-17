SUFFS Adds Additional Matinees To December Schedule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs will play its final Broadway performance on January 5, 2025, but before the suffragists take their movement on a national tour, the Broadway production has added extra shows to its December schedule.

On Thursday, December 12 and Thursday, December 19 the show will play newly-added 2 PM matinee performances. Tickets are on sale now.

The national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.

Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. To view the show's grosses on Broadway, click here.

“Bringing the story of the suffs to the stage has been an honor and we are deeply grateful to our cast and company,” said producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “Watching audiences encounter the inspiring women of Suffs, many of whom they had never heard of before, has been extremely profound, especially in this election season. We are thrilled to have played a part in giving new life to the suffragists' fight for the vote through Shaina Taub's award-winning book and score and look forward to sharing it with audiences across the country.”

Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award) and received two Drama Desk Awards.

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart. Produced by Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Jill Furman, and Rachel Sussman, Suffs is a “theatrical masterpiece that demands to be seen” (Forbes) and a reminder that progress is always possible but never guaranteed.